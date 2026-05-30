Trump in Strange, Rambling Post Says He’s “the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar”

Donald Trump is hallucinating that he’s bigger than Elvis.

This post today on Truth Social is one of the loonier ones he’s come up with.

He says he’s staging a rally in Washington on Wednesday. That should be a circus.

Also, his medical report came out over night, and it’s total fiction.

And he’s still in the Epstein files.

“I understand Artists are getting “the yips” having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President! Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called “Artists” that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America! President DONALD J. TRUMP”