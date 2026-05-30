Exclusive: Clive Davis, 94, In Hospital with Respiratory Infection — But You Would Be, Too, After Hosting 100 People for Memorial Day

Music mogul and legend Clive Davis went to the hospital Friday night with an abundance of caution.

I’m told he picked up an upper respiratory infection, and it’s being treated with antibiotics.

He did look exhausted last Saturday when I saw him at his home in Upper Westchester, New York.

Clive hosted 100 people for the whole Memorial Day weekend, as usual. There were events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Saturday night, 100 guests had dinner in his living room. A sit down dinner, followed by a screening of rare performances from the 1989 Arista Records 15th anniversary TV special. Whitney Houston was in her prime. Barry Manilow looked like a kid.

Guests included famed Motown singer songwriter Valerie Simpson — who brought a protege singer from her Upper West Side Sugar Bar and sang her hit, “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” plus legendary actress Brenda Vaccaro, Republic Records chief Monte Lipman, Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler, the great Instagram star Nikki Haskell, lifestyle star Sandra Lee, philanthropists Francine LeFrak and husband Rick Friedberg.

Clive’s partner, Greg Schriefer, introduced hot new performer Luke K., and played his remix remake of the Bee Gees’s “How Deep Is Your Love.” Barry Gibb himself signed off on permission for this new version.

Clive was in the middle of the action all night, as he was all weekend as the indefatigable host. So, of course, he needs a rest this weekend. Who wouldn’t?

Speedy recovery!

