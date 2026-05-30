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Exclusive: Clive Davis, 94, In Hospital with Respiratory Infection — But You Would Be, Too, After Hosting 100 People for Memorial Day

By Roger Friedman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Joni Mitchell, Clive Davis, and Barry Manilow attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

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Music mogul and legend Clive Davis went to the hospital Friday night with an abundance of caution.

I’m told he picked up an upper respiratory infection, and it’s being treated with antibiotics.

He did look exhausted last Saturday when I saw him at his home in Upper Westchester, New York.

Clive hosted 100 people for the whole Memorial Day weekend, as usual. There were events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Saturday night, 100 guests had dinner in his living room. A sit down dinner, followed by a screening of rare performances from the 1989 Arista Records 15th anniversary TV special. Whitney Houston was in her prime. Barry Manilow looked like a kid.

Guests included famed Motown singer songwriter Valerie Simpson — who brought a protege singer from her Upper West Side Sugar Bar and sang her hit, “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” plus legendary actress Brenda Vaccaro, Republic Records chief Monte Lipman, Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler, the great Instagram star Nikki Haskell, lifestyle star Sandra Lee, philanthropists Francine LeFrak and husband Rick Friedberg.

Clive’s partner, Greg Schriefer, introduced hot new performer Luke K., and played his remix remake of the Bee Gees’s “How Deep Is Your Love.” Barry Gibb himself signed off on permission for this new version.

Clive was in the middle of the action all night, as he was all weekend as the indefatigable host. So, of course, he needs a rest this weekend. Who wouldn’t?

Speedy recovery!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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