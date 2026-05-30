UPDATE: “Star Wars Mandalorian” Trounced Friday Night by Upstarts “Backrooms,” “Obsession” Indie Low Budget Horror Films

As predicted, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” was trounced last night.

The big studio franchise film was done in by two low budget indie horror films.

“Backrooms,” from A24, took in a total of $38 million from Thursday previews and Friday opening.

“Obsesson” continued its path of winning with $8.1 million.

Far behind was “M&G” with $6.5 million.

“Obsession” was made for $1 million and now has $86 mil in the US alone.

“Backrooms” budget was $10 million.

“M&G” is now the lowest earning “Star Wars” related movie of all time. I liked it, but I’d never seen the TV show. Fans of the show, though, thought it looked like just the TV show writ large.

Too bad, because it’s totally worth seeing on a big screen.

Two other new releases are doing well. “Pressure” and “The Breadwinner” each have promise and are worth checking out.