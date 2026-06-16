Taylor Swift Seen Spending Overnight at Famed NY Recording Studio, Probably Rehearsing for MSG Wedding Show with Pals Alaina Haim, Benny Blanco

Reports are coming in from everywhere.

Taylor Swift spent the overnight hours last night at Electric Lady Studios, the famed home of Jimi Hendrix on West 8th St.

There’s video her coming and going.

The word is that pals Alana Haim and Benny Blanco were there, too.

Are they rehearsing for her big wedding show at MSG? Probably. Are they making a record? Knowing Taylor, they could be making two! Or three!

TMZ says that a big stage is being built at Madison Square Garden for the post-wedding ceremony concert. I told you a few days ago, I’ve confirmed that the whole staff at MSG is talking only about the wedding and show. It should be a blast. As I wrote, both Jack Antonoff and the Bleachers, and the National, have no shows that night on July 3rd. They would be among the performers.

Taylor Swift leaving Electric Lady Studios at 6AM after staying there for about 9 HOURS! pic.twitter.com/3OzOAsUyYq — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) June 16, 2026

But don’t sleep on Travis Kelce and his brother going up the microphone. By the end of the night, even Patrick Mahomes will be quarterbacking a number!