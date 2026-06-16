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Taylor Swift Seen Spending Overnight at Famed NY Recording Studio, Probably Rehearsing for MSG Wedding Show with Pals Alaina Haim, Benny Blanco

By Roger Friedman

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Reports are coming in from everywhere.

Taylor Swift spent the overnight hours last night at Electric Lady Studios, the famed home of Jimi Hendrix on West 8th St.

There’s video her coming and going.

The word is that pals Alana Haim and Benny Blanco were there, too.

Are they rehearsing for her big wedding show at MSG? Probably. Are they making a record? Knowing Taylor, they could be making two! Or three!

TMZ says that a big stage is being built at Madison Square Garden for the post-wedding ceremony concert. I told you a few days ago, I’ve confirmed that the whole staff at MSG is talking only about the wedding and show. It should be a blast. As I wrote, both Jack Antonoff and the Bleachers, and the National, have no shows that night on July 3rd. They would be among the performers.

But don’t sleep on Travis Kelce and his brother going up the microphone. By the end of the night, even Patrick Mahomes will be quarterbacking a number!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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