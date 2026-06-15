Rolling Stones Dust off Mid-80s Unreleased Demo, All Polished Up and New, for first Mick Jagger-Keith Richards Duet in 50 Years

Tomorrow is review day for the Rolling Stones’ follow up to their Grammy winning “Hackney Diamonds.”

“Foreign Tongues” doesn’t hit airwaves until July 16th, but it’s a winner. Producer Andrew Watt — who’s also just given us Paul McCartney’s “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” — knows what he’s doing, that’s for sure!

One track on “Foreign Tongues” will get the attention of diehard Stones fans. It’s called “Some of Us,” and it’s sung primarily by Keith Richards. The twist is that or the first time in about 50 years, Mick Jagger share vocals on the song. The pair have not sung together since around 1976, with “Memory Motel.” Their previous duets were all prior, including “Honky Tonk Women.”

“Some of Us” is a revived version of a mid-80s demo called “Some of Us Are on Our Knees.” The song was made for the “Dirty Work” album circa 1985 but never officially recorded or released. (You can hear the demo below. The musicians include late legendary drummer Charlie Watts.)

This is a little gem the Stones have been sitting on all these decades. It’s going to be an instant crowd-pleaser along with many of the new songs including “Mr. Charm,” a slum dunk winner.

Yes, the Stones are still at it after 62 years. If you compare this album and “Hackney” to the classics, it’s amazing that their sound is not only the same, but better. I went back through the albums starting with “Dirty Work,” which each have one or two main tracks and then are just deep celebrations of rock and blues. I wish the Stones has a Sirius channel where the whole catalog could be played — like the Beatles, U2, Tom Petty, and some others.