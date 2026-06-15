Monday, June 15, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Rolling Stones Dust off Mid-80s Unreleased Demo, All Polished Up and New, for first Mick Jagger-Keith Richards Duet in 50 Years

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Tomorrow is review day for the Rolling Stones’ follow up to their Grammy winning “Hackney Diamonds.”

“Foreign Tongues” doesn’t hit airwaves until July 16th, but it’s a winner. Producer Andrew Watt — who’s also just given us Paul McCartney’s “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” — knows what he’s doing, that’s for sure!

One track on “Foreign Tongues” will get the attention of diehard Stones fans. It’s called “Some of Us,” and it’s sung primarily by Keith Richards. The twist is that or the first time in about 50 years, Mick Jagger share vocals on the song. The pair have not sung together since around 1976, with “Memory Motel.” Their previous duets were all prior, including “Honky Tonk Women.”

“Some of Us” is a revived version of a mid-80s demo called “Some of Us Are on Our Knees.” The song was made for the “Dirty Work” album circa 1985 but never officially recorded or released. (You can hear the demo below. The musicians include late legendary drummer Charlie Watts.)

This is a little gem the Stones have been sitting on all these decades. It’s going to be an instant crowd-pleaser along with many of the new songs including “Mr. Charm,” a slum dunk winner.

Yes, the Stones are still at it after 62 years. If you compare this album and “Hackney” to the classics, it’s amazing that their sound is not only the same, but better. I went back through the albums starting with “Dirty Work,” which each have one or two main tracks and then are just deep celebrations of rock and blues. I wish the Stones has a Sirius channel where the whole catalog could be played — like the Beatles, U2, Tom Petty, and some others.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com