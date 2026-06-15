Brooklyn Beckham Tries to Insult Father, Respected Soccer Star David Beckham, Brags About Doing Door Dash Commercial Tied to World Cup

It turns out that Brooklyn Beckham is quite the little snot nose.

He’s posted a commercial he’s done for Door Dash in which he asks Why is he watching the World Cup from FIFA at home.

“It’s a long story,” he says with a smirk. More to come.

Brooklyn Beckham is a spoiled kid who married a very rich man’s daughter and abandoned his own family. He’s 27 and makes Instagram videos in which he cooks a grilled cheese or a hamburger and calls it “cuisine.” You can’t believe they’re not intentional parodies, they’re so clueless. He also sells a condiment.

He has no other job, or education, or career.

His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, are tabloid fodder all the time. But you know what? They made it all on their own. This Brooklyn wouldn’t even get a job tied to the World Cup if his name…Peltz (the family name of his wife, and her father, billionaire Nelson Peltz).

If it weren’t for the Beckham name and connection, he’d just be Barron Trump. Or Wilson, the soccer ball from “Castaway.”