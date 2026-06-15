Rosie O’Donnell Gets the Last Laugh: Books Off Broadway Show at Theater Owned by Wife of Major Billionaire Trump Supporter Steven Roth

In the theater world, Daryl Roth is beloved.

A huge supporter of the arts, Daryl produces Broadway and off Broadway shows of all kinds. She also owns a lovely performance space named eponymously on Union Square called the Daryl Roth Theater.

Now Rosie O’Donnell, arch enemy of Donald Trump, has booked a six week run of her one woman show, “Common Knowledge,” in the theater.

The irony, of course, is that Daryl’s husband, Steve, is a huge Trump supporter. And a billionaire real estate developer with deep ties to Trump. Steve Roth served on Trump’s first inaugural committee as a fundraiser. His Vornado real estate company is close to the Trump Organization in deals like the proposed revival of New York’s Penn Station.

In the two Trump presidential campaigns, Roth donated at least half a million dollars personally. According to an AI summary, “The financial and personal ties go far beyond campaign donations. Roth and Trump have been partners and competitors for decades. Vornado Realty Trust and Donald Trump co-own lucrative commercial real estate stakes in New York City, most notably a 30% stake held by Trump in 1290 Sixth Avenue, as well as an ownership stake in the 555 California Street skyscraper in San Francisco.”

More: “Trump named him to lead an infrastructure advisory council and Roth served as a top landlord to the U.S. government for federal leases.”

Rosie is getting the last laugh, which is just great. O’Donnell’s show is more about her family, and why she took her youngest daughter to live in Ireland, away from what she calls “The Mango Mussolini.”

Trump has feuded with O’Donnell for years, going back to her days on “The View.” He’s called her a “national threat” and suggested he could pull her citizenship. Rosie gives as good as she gets, scoring points against Trump every time she’s on a red carpet.

Bravo to Daryl Roth. She and her son, Jordan, previously the owner of a chain of Broadway theaters, have never shied away from supporting liberal causes and protests against Trump. But this is her finest hour.

PS Congrats to Rosie on her beautiful facelift, which she herself revealed recently. She’s never looked or sounded better!

Tickets for “Common Knowledge” go on sale today at this link.

