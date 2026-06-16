Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Pimping Out Their 13 Year Old Rapper Daughter, North West, on a 13 Stop Tour in August

Aren’t there any labor laws anymore for children?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West apparently don’t believe in them.

The former husband and wife are sending their 13 year old daughter, North West, on a 13 stop rapping tour this August.

She will open for a 21 year old named Molly Santana, who I hope is no relation to Carlos.

This kid obviously is not going to school, or playing field hockey, or riding a bike.

In a press release, North West — wearing a bright blue wig and sporting a grill — is described as a “13-year-old producer and artist…She released her debut single “PIERCING ON MY HAND” in February and made a surprise live performance of the song during Ye’s sold-out Sofi show. Prior to her solo music, North has collaborated on releases from FKA Twigs, Lil Novi, and skaiwater. North is set to make her festival performance debut at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago June 12th. Despite her young age, North West has also already gained a reputation as a fashion icon, with her unique and stylish outfits regularly making headlines and inspiring trends.”

It’s no surprise that Kim and Kanye have turned into negligent parents. You’d think someone around them would put a stop to this nonsense now. The couple has three more kids, and I’m sure they’re figuring out how to exploit them already.

Here’s the garbage being spewed by these self aggrandizing people:

