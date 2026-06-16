Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Donate
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Pimping Out Their 13 Year Old Rapper Daughter, North West, on a 13 Stop Tour in August

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Aren’t there any labor laws anymore for children?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West apparently don’t believe in them.

The former husband and wife are sending their 13 year old daughter, North West, on a 13 stop rapping tour this August.

She will open for a 21 year old named Molly Santana, who I hope is no relation to Carlos.

This kid obviously is not going to school, or playing field hockey, or riding a bike.

In a press release, North West — wearing a bright blue wig and sporting a grill — is described as a “13-year-old producer and artist…She released her debut single “PIERCING ON MY HAND” in February and made a surprise live performance of the song during Ye’s sold-out Sofi show. Prior to her solo music, North has collaborated on releases from FKA Twigs, Lil Novi, and skaiwater. North is set to make her festival performance debut at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago June 12th. Despite her young age, North West has also already gained a reputation as a fashion icon, with her unique and stylish outfits regularly making headlines and inspiring trends.”

It’s no surprise that Kim and Kanye have turned into negligent parents. You’d think someone around them would put a stop to this nonsense now. The couple has three more kids, and I’m sure they’re figuring out how to exploit them already.

Here’s the garbage being spewed by these self aggrandizing people:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com