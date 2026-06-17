Trump Terrified of Tomorrow’s Obama A-List Blowout, Saying Iranians Called Him “Stupid SOB,” Jealous of Show With Bruce, Stevie Wonder, Steven Spielberg

Donald Trump is freaking out.

He’s so terrified of tomorrow’s opening of the Obama Presidential Library, he’s saying “the Iranians” called the beloved former president a “stupid son-of-a-bitch” at the G7 meeting of international leaders.

Trump, of course, failed to put together his Great American State Fair when even Milli Vanilli refused to perform at it.

Now he’s got to witness a raft of stars take the stage on a livestream Thursday at noon Eastern, to support Obama.

Added to the A list names is Steven Spielberg, who will get to see Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Bono and The Edge, John Legend, The Roots, Common, Jennifer Hudson, and Marc Anthony on stage.

IS CARLY SIMON GOING TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S WEDDING? CLICK HERE

The Obama concert and opening are a total diss on Trump, who has no one popular or contemporary to support him from the entertainment world.

The livestream will be on YouTube and also carried, to some degree, on CSPAN.

At the very bottom, which is where he belongs, see Trump saying the Iranians called Obama “A stupid son of a bitch.” This is Trump backed into a corner like a rat.





