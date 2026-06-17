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Trump Terrified of Tomorrow’s Obama A-List Blowout, Saying Iranians Called Him “Stupid SOB,” Jealous of Show With Bruce, Stevie Wonder, Steven Spielberg

By Roger Friedman

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Donald Trump is freaking out.

He’s so terrified of tomorrow’s opening of the Obama Presidential Library, he’s saying “the Iranians” called the beloved former president a “stupid son-of-a-bitch” at the G7 meeting of international leaders.

Trump, of course, failed to put together his Great American State Fair when even Milli Vanilli refused to perform at it.

Now he’s got to witness a raft of stars take the stage on a livestream Thursday at noon Eastern, to support Obama.

Added to the A list names is Steven Spielberg, who will get to see Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Bono and The Edge, John Legend, The Roots, Common, Jennifer Hudson, and Marc Anthony on stage.

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The Obama concert and opening are a total diss on Trump, who has no one popular or contemporary to support him from the entertainment world.

The livestream will be on YouTube and also carried, to some degree, on CSPAN.

At the very bottom, which is where he belongs, see Trump saying the Iranians called Obama “A stupid son of a bitch.” This is Trump backed into a corner like a rat.



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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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