Harry Styles Reaches for New Seriousness Performing Perfect Version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with a London Symphony (Listen-Watch)

Harry Styles has a new style.

He’s dropped his dresses and other machinations, put on adult men’s clothing, and turned himself into a crooner.

In London, at the Southbank Centre last night — collaborating with the Jules Buckley Orchestra and House Gospel Choir for a special concert created exclusively for his curation of Meltdown 2026 — Harry performed Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The performance is perfect. Even Art Garfunkel would have to admire Harry picking up this legacy.

Harry is reinventing himself as a serious artist, and it’s working. By the time he hits Madison Square Garden this summer, there’s going to be a whole new gestalt. It’s a very smart move.

