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Harry Styles Reaches for New Seriousness Performing Perfect Version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with a London Symphony (Listen-Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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Harry Styles has a new style.

He’s dropped his dresses and other machinations, put on adult men’s clothing, and turned himself into a crooner.

In London, at the Southbank Centre last night — collaborating with the Jules Buckley Orchestra and House Gospel Choir for a special concert created exclusively for his curation of Meltdown 2026 — Harry performed Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The performance is perfect. Even Art Garfunkel would have to admire Harry picking up this legacy.

Harry is reinventing himself as a serious artist, and it’s working. By the time he hits Madison Square Garden this summer, there’s going to be a whole new gestalt. It’s a very smart move.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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