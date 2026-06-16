Review: “Toy Story 5” Lives Up to the Pixar Series Legacy and More, with Joan Cusack’s Jessie Leading the Quest This Time (and Taylor Swift Singing)

“Toy Story 5” brings the Pixar franchise, which started 30 plus years ago, to an emotional, profound full circle. Somehow that makes it relevant today and yet continues where they started.

“Toy Story 5” — written and directed by Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris — picks up after the events of the fourth installment, which ended with Woody departing the group to help abandoned toys find new owners alongside Bo Peep. In his absence, Buzz and Jessie the Cowgirl stepped up as leaders of Bonnie’s playroom. Woody comes back into the fold when an iPad-like tablet named Lilypad disrupts the group’s dynamic, forcing the whole gang to reunite for a new adventure.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return to their iconic roles, joined by a clever Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants. The filmmakers wisely give Jesse the story she deserves. She and Woody go on a similar journey of discovering what the life cycle of a toy really is. No matter what age you are, the audience will relate to finding meaning in your own self -worth; that you are valuable and not useless.

Cusack’s Jesse knows that she and the other toys agonize about being abandoned. Then she realizes that the same thing happens with devices because devices get better and shinier and the old ones get thrown away, too. The film appeals to all because of the nostalgia factor and the relatability of any age. What is indeed our purpose in life? How do we deal with change of being tossed aside?

Yes, there is the reality that because of devices, kids will abandon their toys. Toys will always triumph because this film touchingly shows that as long as children use their imagination they will always have play time with their magical toys. Taylor Swift’s song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she played at the premiere, fits beautifully in the film. (At the premiere, Taylor also joined Randy Newman for a duet for his famed hit, “You Got A Friend In Me.”)

Is there going to be a ‘Toy Story 6’? An insider told me that, “Yeah, we can go from kid to kid. and have new adventures.” For now, ‘Toy Story 5’ is a poignant, genuinely moving film which will appeal to all ages and is destined to become another Pixar classic.

