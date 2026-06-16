Obama Library Opening on Thursday to Include Performances by Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bono and the Edge, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, More

Thursday’s opening of the Obama Library in Chicago sounds like it will be off the hook.

Performances are expected from Stevie Wonder, Bono and the Edge, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Christina Aguilera, and the Roots.

Unlike Trump’s failed Milli Vanilli show with D list performers. Yeah, they couldn’t get Milli or Vanilli.

The whole opening will be livestreamed on YouTube. We’ll pick it up here, too.

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