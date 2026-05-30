Trump Calls Performers Who Turned Down Freedom 250 State Fair “Overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring”

Donald Trump is in a manic mode tonight on TruthSocial.

He’s spewing craziness on his social media site. Simultaneously he’s being “interviewed” by daughter-in-law Lara Trump on state news, Fox News.

On social Trump is railing against the musicians who’ve turned down or pulled out of Freedom 250’s Great American Sidewalk Sale — including Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, and The Commodores.

Trump says they’re “Overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and and yet who do nothing but complain.”

He doesn’t care that they were fooled into signing on in the first place, not realizing this would be a MAGA event.

He’s calling now for his own event to be canceled.

He mentioned that he’s canceled his involvement with the Kennedy Center now that a federal judge has blocked him from adding his name or shutting it down. He surrendered. Trump calls for the impeachment of Judge Cooper and other judges, and takes a pot shot at the Judge’s wife.

Trump is an expert at impeachment, as he has been impeached two times already and knows a third time is coming.

This very demented man, however, spent time complimenting the looks of a New York Giants player, Jaxson Dart, with the brain of a flea for supporting him.