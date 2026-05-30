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Politics

Trump Calls Performers Who Turned Down Freedom 250 State Fair “Overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring”

By Roger Friedman

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Donald Trump is in a manic mode tonight on TruthSocial.

He’s spewing craziness on his social media site. Simultaneously he’s being “interviewed” by daughter-in-law Lara Trump on state news, Fox News.

On social Trump is railing against the musicians who’ve turned down or pulled out of Freedom 250’s Great American Sidewalk Sale — including Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, and The Commodores.

Trump says they’re “Overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and and yet who do nothing but complain.”

He doesn’t care that they were fooled into signing on in the first place, not realizing this would be a MAGA event.

He’s calling now for his own event to be canceled.

He mentioned that he’s canceled his involvement with the Kennedy Center now that a federal judge has blocked him from adding his name or shutting it down. He surrendered. Trump calls for the impeachment of Judge Cooper and other judges, and takes a pot shot at the Judge’s wife.

Trump is an expert at impeachment, as he has been impeached two times already and knows a third time is coming.

This very demented man, however, spent time complimenting the looks of a New York Giants player, Jaxson Dart, with the brain of a flea for supporting him.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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