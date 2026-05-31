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Sydney Sweeney Bikes Into Times Square Undercover with Scooter Braun to See Her Billboard, Eat Burgers, Reaches Euphoria at 11 PM (Watch Video)

By Roger Friedman

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Scooter Braun, 44, says he didn’t really know Taylor Swift when he bought her master recordings out from underneath her — in a new interview.

But he was a sport when girlfriend Sydney Sweeney, 28, said she’d never been to Times Square. They jumped on bikes and went there — maybe last night — at 11pm. Sweeney was undercover in a hoodie and sunglasses.

Their video is full of Euphoria.

It looks like they went Five Guys on 42nd St and had burgers. Scooter fat shames a guy on the sidewalk waiting for a bus. “That’s my guy,” he jokes — it’s not his bodyguard.

Then they go look at Sydney’s American Eagle billboard and she dances around joyously. Just two crazy kids!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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