Sydney Sweeney Bikes Into Times Square Undercover with Scooter Braun to See Her Billboard, Eat Burgers, Reaches Euphoria at 11 PM (Watch Video)

Scooter Braun, 44, says he didn’t really know Taylor Swift when he bought her master recordings out from underneath her — in a new interview.

But he was a sport when girlfriend Sydney Sweeney, 28, said she’d never been to Times Square. They jumped on bikes and went there — maybe last night — at 11pm. Sweeney was undercover in a hoodie and sunglasses.

Their video is full of Euphoria.

It looks like they went Five Guys on 42nd St and had burgers. Scooter fat shames a guy on the sidewalk waiting for a bus. “That’s my guy,” he jokes — it’s not his bodyguard.

Then they go look at Sydney’s American Eagle billboard and she dances around joyously. Just two crazy kids!