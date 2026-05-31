Trump’s Failed Great American State Fair Mocked As a Wicked Social Media Meme as Dropped Out Acts Now Include Charles Manson, Spinal Tap, The Archies

Now that nearly all the acts have dropped out of Donald Trump and Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, the fun begins.

The idea is to mock Donald Trump mercilessly. It works.

Social media has become awash in social media memes about various fictional and otherwise hilariously inappropriate acts also declining an invitation.

They include the Muppets, the Angry Birds, Lily von Shtup from “Young Frankenstein,” fictional groups from movies, The Archies, the Brady Bunch, the Partridge Family, Josie and the Pussycats, the Teenage Ninja Turtles, and so on.

It goes without saying that Spinal Tap is among the bands not coming. So, too, Menudo, Tom Hanks’ “The Wonders,” and the Kars-for-Kids jingle people.

Author Anne Lamott wins the contest, with Charles Manson passing on the event.

Here’s a link to Twitter X that’s so much fun to scroll through.

BREAKING: The Muppet Band has dropped out of Freedom 250. Unrelated: Animal has endorsed James Talarico. pic.twitter.com/7CqwK1B1TQ — Official Judge Pan Fan Club (@WiGovPR) May 31, 2026

BREAKING NEWS : Lily Von Shtupp has dropped out of Trump’s 250 Freedom Concert. pic.twitter.com/caIjAlEA8i — Fuckface von Fishstick (@FfaceVonFstick) May 31, 2026

BREAKING: The Muppet Band has dropped out of Freedom 250. Unrelated: Animal has endorsed James Talarico. pic.twitter.com/7CqwK1B1TQ — Official Judge Pan Fan Club (@WiGovPR) May 31, 2026

BREAKING: Prestige Worldwide has dropped out of Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert. pic.twitter.com/9hzgYlsmnO — Evangelist Larry Browning (@rescareguy) May 31, 2026

Just in, Lincoln has dropped out of speaking at Freedom 250 pic.twitter.com/kZp72AA4uu — Spindrift (@kralijicaba) May 31, 2026