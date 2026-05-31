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Trump’s Failed Great American State Fair Mocked As a Wicked Social Media Meme as Dropped Out Acts Now Include Charles Manson, Spinal Tap, The Archies

By Roger Friedman

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Now that nearly all the acts have dropped out of Donald Trump and Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, the fun begins.

The idea is to mock Donald Trump mercilessly. It works.

Social media has become awash in social media memes about various fictional and otherwise hilariously inappropriate acts also declining an invitation.

They include the Muppets, the Angry Birds, Lily von Shtup from “Young Frankenstein,” fictional groups from movies, The Archies, the Brady Bunch, the Partridge Family, Josie and the Pussycats, the Teenage Ninja Turtles, and so on.

It goes without saying that Spinal Tap is among the bands not coming. So, too, Menudo, Tom Hanks’ “The Wonders,” and the Kars-for-Kids jingle people.

Author Anne Lamott wins the contest, with Charles Manson passing on the event.

Here’s a link to Twitter X that’s so much fun to scroll through.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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