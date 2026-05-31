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Trump Defends Drone Port on Roof of “Ballroom,” Warns Judge Over Lawsuit: “We can no longer defend Washington, D.C., with rifles and pistols, alone”

By Roger Friedman
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. Margo Martin via X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

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What the hell is Donald Trump planning with his “ballroom”?

It’s clearly a military installation of some kind. He’s putting a bunker in the basement and wants a state of the art drone port on the roof.

Doesn’t sound like cocktails and dancing, does it?

His tirade on social media today concludes: We can no longer defend Washington, D.C., with rifles and pistols, alone.”

Defend it against what? Him?

His post, below, is chilling.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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