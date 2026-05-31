Trump Defends Drone Port on Roof of “Ballroom,” Warns Judge Over Lawsuit: “We can no longer defend Washington, D.C., with rifles and pistols, alone”

What the hell is Donald Trump planning with his “ballroom”?

It’s clearly a military installation of some kind. He’s putting a bunker in the basement and wants a state of the art drone port on the roof.

Doesn’t sound like cocktails and dancing, does it?

His tirade on social media today concludes: We can no longer defend Washington, D.C., with rifles and pistols, alone.”

Defend it against what? Him?

His post, below, is chilling.