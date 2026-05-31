Confirmed: Taylor Swift Has At Least One Song on “Toy Story 5” Soundtrack, Maybe More, Expect a Flurry of Clues This Week

Well, that’s that.

Kids, I’ve confirmed for you that Taylor Swift’s name will be in the mix this fall for Best Song in a Movie.

An unimpeachable source tells me she has at least one song on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack.

This isn’t much of a surprise after all the clues that have been dropped like billboards and subtle changes to Apple Music.

The song may be called “Throwback.” I don’t know.

What I do know is that this will push Swifties to the movie in droves.

Why so much brouhaha after maybe one song? As someone told me today, “Look at Golden. That was one song.”

Could Taylor’s song be the Song of the Summer? We’ll see.

Anyway, our long, national nightmare is over. Now we know.

And yet Trump is still in unreleased Epstein files and the East Wing of the White House is demolished.