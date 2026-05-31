Did Taylor Swift Take Over from Randy Newman Composing the “Toy Story 5” Soundtrack? Voice a Character in Movie? Clues Everywhere

The great and amazing Randy Newman has composed the soundtracks for the first four “Toy Story” movies.

He won a Grammy Award for his song, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Newman, 82, is still listed as composer for “Toy Story 5” on his imdb page.

But it’s possible some of the music — more than one song — is by Taylor Swift.

It’s also possible she voices a character in the film. Or both!

Swiftian sleuths have been noting clues all weekend, dropped like breadcrumbs by the “Lover” singer in strange places.

Responses to the clues have gone so viral that one Twitter account wrote:

“when i became a taylor swift fan nearly 2 decades ago i didn’t know i was entering a life long relationship with the zodiac killer”

Let’s hope things end a lot better!

Some clues: There are enigmatic billboards placed around the country.

There was a change to her “1989” album cover on iTunes that only Swifties would notice.

Fans are tracking Disney and Pixar sites, Swift’s TikTok, and other social media to see what happens next.

| Apple Music capitalized ‘TS’ on its Instagram and Twitter accounts.” pic.twitter.com/ZYjGCEGCR9 — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) May 31, 2026



Obviously, a lot of effort has gone into this campaign. As many have pointed out, it’s far too much than just for one song on a soundtrack.

Also, this is the longest in a calendar year without a Swift release. Yes, she’s planning a wedding, but something bigger may be afoot.

Stay tuned…this could go on for a week until the movie’s premiere on June 9th…