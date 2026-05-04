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Told Ya: Demi Moore Joins Cannes Jury, But Jacob Elordi Out After Kardashian Kurse, Others Include Stellan Skarsgård, Chloe Zhao

By Roger Friedman

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I told you recently that Jacob Elordi and Demi Moore would be going to Cannes.

Well, Demi is, and Jake isn’t. The latter has broken his foot. It’s part of the Kardashian Kurse. He’s dating one of them, Kendall Jenner, and, of course, his career is suffering because of it. She probably kicked him under a table. The Kurse has already damaged Timothee Chalamet, who lost a fan site last week to the ubiquitous Connor Storrie. (The latter and Hudson Williams are attending the Met Gala tonight, then opening a Schnipper’s in Queens.)

Anyway, Korean director Park Chan-wook is running the ury. He will be joined by American actress and producer Demi Moore, Irish-Ethiopian actress and producer Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chinese director and screenwriter Chloé Zhao, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach De Bankolé, Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty, and Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård.

I told you Julianne Moore is getting the Kering Women in Film Award, also.

Cannes is light on Hollywood celebs this year, so the spotlight will really be on Barbra Streisand when she arrives to pick up her Palme d’Or. But other famous ladies will be present as models for L’Oreal and Chopard, so not to worry.

If anyone sees Demi Moore, please make sure gets a lot of French food pronto, especially desserts.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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