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Mick Jagger Will Hit Tonight Show Wednesday to Announce New Stones Album, “Foreign Tongues,” And Two New Singles

By Roger Friedman

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Mick Jagger loves Jimmy Fallon. They have a long relationship.

It was Jimmy who helped the Rolling Stones launch “Hackney Diamonds” a couple of years ago.

On Wednesday, Mick will return to the Tonight Show to announce the new Stones album, “Foreign Tongues.”

We may get to hear a little of the two singles, “In the Stars,” and “Jealous Lover.”

“In the Stars” starts streaming Tuesday morning on all platforms.

Of course, the Stones already released a single called “Rough and Twisted” on vinyl only as the Cockroaches.

There are 14 new songs on the album, produced and co-written in some cases with Andrew Watt. Watt is everywhere these days, working also with Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney. He gets it. All these artists sound better than ever!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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