Mick Jagger Will Hit Tonight Show Wednesday to Announce New Stones Album, “Foreign Tongues,” And Two New Singles

Mick Jagger loves Jimmy Fallon. They have a long relationship.

It was Jimmy who helped the Rolling Stones launch “Hackney Diamonds” a couple of years ago.

On Wednesday, Mick will return to the Tonight Show to announce the new Stones album, “Foreign Tongues.”

We may get to hear a little of the two singles, “In the Stars,” and “Jealous Lover.”

“In the Stars” starts streaming Tuesday morning on all platforms.

Of course, the Stones already released a single called “Rough and Twisted” on vinyl only as the Cockroaches.

There are 14 new songs on the album, produced and co-written in some cases with Andrew Watt. Watt is everywhere these days, working also with Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney. He gets it. All these artists sound better than ever!