Scientology Under Siege: Spontaneous Worldwide Movement Shuts Down Centers as Kids Stage Speed Run Assaults on Cult!

How did this start? It seems viral and spontaneous.

Young people curious about the cult of Scientology started launching ambushes on their various headquarters. After decades of journalism trying to expose this dangerous group, some kids finally said, What the heck is going on in there?

Now Scientology is under siege. Kids dressed up in all kinds of costumes have been running into the Centers, causing mayhem. It’s in New York, Los Angeles, and all over the world. It’s so bad that the Centers have shut their down, removed door handles, put up chain locks, and hired extra security.

Free will is a hell of a thing https://t.co/NKuClSWmJo pic.twitter.com/IajAqP3AA1 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) May 3, 2026



This is not officially condoned. Even Leah Remini, former member and critic posted a note to stop it. But the speed running has taken on a life of its own. Her video is first, followed by some reports below. See way at the bottom, where Little People have been on a raid!

The irony here, of course is that Scientology for so long has been this open secret, a cloak and dagger business represented by Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and other celebrities. Finally, a new generation finds it absurd. Maybe this will bring them down.

I wanted to weigh in on this recent trend of people running into Scientology buildings, causing chaos, and posting the videos on social media. Whether these people are doing it for social media clout or to genuinely expose the abuses of Scientology, what they are doing is… pic.twitter.com/zmeTi5mFI4 — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) April 23, 2026

Day 9 of Scientology’s recruiting center being shutdown. pic.twitter.com/ulI4W45ScS — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) May 4, 2026

3/21/2026 — it began. A trend that might become the final blow to the cult of Scientology: The Scientology Speedrun FcqVeXBc4S3YoVjTJGUDZrLcErtXzPPSspHiuDKpump pic.twitter.com/feVWBrOphd — Scientology Speedruns (@scientologyruns) May 3, 2026

So the NYC Scientology raid the kids threw smoke bombs and then someone dropped a massive knife pic.twitter.com/FEDYLt1pJ3 — Alex (@Brazil201) May 3, 2026

There is a trend where people are speedrunning through Scientology buildings in bizarre costumes and I need you to understand the lineup here: Minions, Jesus, and dwarves. In that order. Scientology survived decades of scandals and celebrity lawsuits. What finally broke them was… pic.twitter.com/qgZF9Ryf7R — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) May 3, 2026



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