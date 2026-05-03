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Scientology Under Siege: Spontaneous Worldwide Movement Shuts Down Centers as Kids Stage Speed Run Assaults on Cult!

By Roger Friedman

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How did this start? It seems viral and spontaneous.

Young people curious about the cult of Scientology started launching ambushes on their various headquarters. After decades of journalism trying to expose this dangerous group, some kids finally said, What the heck is going on in there?

Now Scientology is under siege. Kids dressed up in all kinds of costumes have been running into the Centers, causing mayhem. It’s in New York, Los Angeles, and all over the world. It’s so bad that the Centers have shut their down, removed door handles, put up chain locks, and hired extra security.


This is not officially condoned. Even Leah Remini, former member and critic posted a note to stop it. But the speed running has taken on a life of its own. Her video is first, followed by some reports below. See way at the bottom, where Little People have been on a raid!

The irony here, of course is that Scientology for so long has been this open secret, a cloak and dagger business represented by Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and other celebrities. Finally, a new generation finds it absurd. Maybe this will bring them down.


www.showbiz411.com/?s=scientology

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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