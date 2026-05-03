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Met Gala Under Siege from Social Media: For Years I Wrote About the Greed and Stupidity, And Now It’s All Over the Internet

By Roger Friedman

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For years and years I wrote about the Met Gala aka the Met Ball, all about the greed, and stupidity.

Now it’s burst onto social media, it’s all over the internet, as if it’s a discovery. Welcome, all.

The bottom line seems to be that Jeff Bezos’ sponsorship was a bridge too far. Bezos is now more famous for paying the Trumps $40 million (plus another $35 million in promotion) for Melania’s idiotic documentary, and also for destroying the Washington Post, than for drone dropping toilet paper overnight.

Last year’s Met Ball was sold out to TikTok and the Chinese

A site called @everyonehateselon is only one of many chronicling the tsunami of negativity against the Met Gala. Instagram and TikTok are filled with it. Big celebrities are declining to attend, from Meryl Streep to Zendaya. Other reasons might be that no one can afford gas or beef, and that all other grocery items are affordable.

As reported today in AirMail, the Gala is no longer about the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it’s about The Anna Wintour Costume Institute. It’s not about Rembrandt or Egyptian artifacts, it’s about Vogue cashing in on ruffled dresses. Is that what we signed on for?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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