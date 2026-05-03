Met Gala Under Siege from Social Media: For Years I Wrote About the Greed and Stupidity, And Now It’s All Over the Internet

For years and years I wrote about the Met Gala aka the Met Ball, all about the greed, and stupidity.

Now it’s burst onto social media, it’s all over the internet, as if it’s a discovery. Welcome, all.

The bottom line seems to be that Jeff Bezos’ sponsorship was a bridge too far. Bezos is now more famous for paying the Trumps $40 million (plus another $35 million in promotion) for Melania’s idiotic documentary, and also for destroying the Washington Post, than for drone dropping toilet paper overnight.

Last year’s Met Ball was sold out to TikTok and the Chinese

A site called @everyonehateselon is only one of many chronicling the tsunami of negativity against the Met Gala. Instagram and TikTok are filled with it. Big celebrities are declining to attend, from Meryl Streep to Zendaya. Other reasons might be that no one can afford gas or beef, and that all other grocery items are affordable.

As reported today in AirMail, the Gala is no longer about the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it’s about The Anna Wintour Costume Institute. It’s not about Rembrandt or Egyptian artifacts, it’s about Vogue cashing in on ruffled dresses. Is that what we signed on for?

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