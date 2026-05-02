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Michael Jackson Business Update: Movie Sets Music Charts Ablaze in All Formats as Singles, Albums, Sales, Streaming All Boom

By Roger Friedman

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The Business of Michael Jackson is booming.

The “Michael” movie may not be artistic cinema, but its box office success is causing “records” to fly off the proverbial shelves.

On amazon.com, Jackson has three of the top five albums including #1, “Thriller.”

Currently, there are 12 Jackson songs on the iTunes top 100. There are about the same number on Apple’s top 100 streaming songs. Jackson also has more than half dozen albums on the iTunes top 100 albums.

All of this is what the Jackson Estate needed and wanted. Their coffers only grow, grow, grow whether or not the movie cost too much. New generations are getting hooked into the Jackson catalog.

At the movie box office, “Michael” is approaching $300 million worldwide, which ain’t bad.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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