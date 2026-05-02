Michael Jackson Business Update: Movie Sets Music Charts Ablaze in All Formats as Singles, Albums, Sales, Streaming All Boom

The Business of Michael Jackson is booming.

The “Michael” movie may not be artistic cinema, but its box office success is causing “records” to fly off the proverbial shelves.

On amazon.com, Jackson has three of the top five albums including #1, “Thriller.”

Currently, there are 12 Jackson songs on the iTunes top 100. There are about the same number on Apple’s top 100 streaming songs. Jackson also has more than half dozen albums on the iTunes top 100 albums.

All of this is what the Jackson Estate needed and wanted. Their coffers only grow, grow, grow whether or not the movie cost too much. New generations are getting hooked into the Jackson catalog.

At the movie box office, “Michael” is approaching $300 million worldwide, which ain’t bad.