Oscars Make New Rules About AI, Humans, Songs, and the Number of Times An Actor Can Be Nominated In the Same Category in One Year

Lots of new rules for the Oscars.

For one thing, no more nominated songs that only appear after the credits roll. Studios and producers can no longer tack on a hit song, even if it was written for the movie. Some sign of that song must appear in the actual movie.

This is good. Songs must be integrated into the film.

The Oscars are also allowing actors to be nominated twice in the same category. No more category shopping. If an actor is in two hit movies in one year, and the lead in each, or supporting in each, it’s okay to nominate them for both as long as they get the votes.

So, think of it: back when Kate Winslet was lead in both “The Reader” and “Revolutionary Road,” she had to choose which one would be promoted to voters. Now she wouldn’t have to make that choice.

Of course, this could could cut down on the number of actors in a category. What if Leo is in two great movies? He could be nominated for Best Actor in each, making only three other slots open.

The Academy is also cracking down on AI. Acting, writing, everything must be done by HUMANS. If AI is used in the making of a film, the Academy can ask for more information to see if it affects the movie.

There are also new rules in the categories of casting and International Films.

Don’t like the new rules? Tough. We have to put up them in baseball, too. Change sucks. Get over it!