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Stephen Colbert Is Going Out with Guns Blazing: Barack Obama Will Be His Only Guest Next Tuesday

By Roger Friedman

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Stephen Colbert is not leaving CBS quietly.

His only guest next Tuesday will be one for the books.

Former President Barack Obama is the only guest set for May 5th.

Is Colbert making a point? You bet. The whole hour will be devoted to the state of the union and the world. Obama’s not coming to talk about his music preferences.

The topic will undoubtedly be Donald Trump and his wars against Iran and us.

If Jimmy’s Kimmel and Fallon were cool, they’d show reruns that night so all the focus would be on Colbert.

Losing Colbert is one of the worst things ever to happen to TV late night or at any hour. We can only hope he’s got a deal to announce for this fall with Netflix, HBO, or someone.

Obama was last on Colbert six years ago:

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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