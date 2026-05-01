Stephen Colbert Is Going Out with Guns Blazing: Barack Obama Will Be His Only Guest Next Tuesday

Stephen Colbert is not leaving CBS quietly.

His only guest next Tuesday will be one for the books.

Former President Barack Obama is the only guest set for May 5th.

Is Colbert making a point? You bet. The whole hour will be devoted to the state of the union and the world. Obama’s not coming to talk about his music preferences.

The topic will undoubtedly be Donald Trump and his wars against Iran and us.

If Jimmy’s Kimmel and Fallon were cool, they’d show reruns that night so all the focus would be on Colbert.

Losing Colbert is one of the worst things ever to happen to TV late night or at any hour. We can only hope he’s got a deal to announce for this fall with Netflix, HBO, or someone.

Obama was last on Colbert six years ago: