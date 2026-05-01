Pop: Madonna & Sabrina Debut at Number 1, But Fake AI Songs Take Up Four Spots in iTunes Top 10 and More Infiltrate Top 100

Good news for Madonna.

Her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter is a hit. “Bring Your Love” debuts at number 1 today on iTunes. Hooking up with Sabrina, who’s young enough to be Madonna’s daughter, was a great move. Plus, dance record — very Giorgio Moroder — is good. Madonna may have a big summer thanks to Sabrina, writer/producer Stuart Price, and savvy management from Guy Oseary.

And good news for Lady Gaga, who dropped two more singles from “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” joining the hit, “Runway.”

Now the bad news. All those records I mentioned will be held back on the iTunes chart by non human, fraudulent music.

There are four fake AI singles on the iTunes top 10. Two are by “Eddie Dalton,” one is from “Inga Rose,” and one more from “Jada Monroe.” They are all completely fictitious and deeply offensive to real soul and R&B stars. They should also outrage real music stars who are vying for chart positions on iTunes.

Through the rest of the top 100 singles, there are plenty more of these frauds. There are more than a dozen in addition to the top four. There are plenty more on the album chart including two albums by “Eddie Dalton.”

iTunes doesn’t seem to mind being played. But they look ridiculous. Even Spotify says they’re going to start identifying AI releases.

Still waiting for word from the Recording Academy, RIAA, and other groups about the AI infiltration.

People are being played to be fools.