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Box Office: “Michael” Dropped 36% on Wednesday as Front Loading Looks Like This Year’s Trend, “Prada 2” Faces Challenge

By Roger Friedman

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“Michael,” the movie, is moonwalking all over the place.

On Monday, after the incredible start, “Michael” dropped 70% in receipts.

On Tuesday, fans wrote to me because box office rose 44% and spiked at $11 million. The social media types kept exclaiming it set a record for a Tuesday in an even numbered year during a full moon.

But yesterday the biopic fell back to the $7 million range, down 36%.

The fact is, “Michael” is very front loaded. How it will do this weekend it still in debate, with “Devil Wears Prada 2” coming in hot PR wise. Will “Michael” hold on to the lead?

“Prada” is probably even more front loaded. Whoever wants to see it will do this weekend. There are estimates of an $80 million weekend. But reviews have been mixed to not good, giving “Prada” a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. The problem is, many reviewers who assigned a “fresh” to “Prada” were just vamping. The reviews are actually kind of negative for the movie, but everyone loves the cast.

Front loading is the new trend for movies with flashy wrapping and hollow insides. These surging weekends lead to calmer followup.

We’ll see how “Michael” and “Prada” do tonight.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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