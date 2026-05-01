LOL John Travolta Stars in a JFK Assassination Movie Written by Nephew of Mobster Sam Giancana, Often Rumored to Order the Hit

OK, come on, this is stretching.

For decades one theory about the JFK assassination was that it was a mob hit. Both Jack and Bobby Kennedy were the objects of ire from vicious mobster Sam Giancana, the same guy who was also sleeping Jack’s girlfriend, Judith Campbell Exner.

Yes, this really happened. There’s plenty that’s been written about it.

Sam Giancana seems like a fictional character after all these years. But it turns out he had a family and heirs. And now they’ve written and produced a movie about the assassination.

Poor taste? Sure, but John Travolta is starring in “November 1963,” directed by Roland Joffé. No one knows bad taste like Travolta, who’s already played John Gotti.

According to a press release Nicki Celozzi, nephew of Sam Giancana, wrote the script and is producing the film along with Kevin Dewalt of Minds Eye Entertainment. Bonnie Giancana, daughter of Sam Giancana, is also attached as an executive producer. His story comes from his uncle Pepe Giancana, who was with his brother Sam Giancana during this crucial time.

I really wish I could pick up the phone and call the late very great Liz Smith, who knew Judy Exner and wrote about all this stuff exclusively back in the day. She’d be howling with laughter!

The cast list does not include an actress playing Judy Exner, but the press release offers this:

“Travolta will star as Johnny Roselli, a key figure in organized crime and the Outfit’s man on the West Coast and Vegas.”

Ok stop, wait– Roselli was also sleeping with Judy Exner. How can she not be a character in this movie? She was running between JFK and two mobsters! The movie should be about her!

“Mandy Patinkin will star as Anthony Accardo, a powerful and calculating head of the Chicago Outfit, considered one of the most powerful crime bosses in America at the time. Dermot Mulroney will step into the role of Chuckie Nicoletti, Sam Giancana’s bodyguard and the Outfit’s most notorious South Side hitman. Robert Carlyle is playing Jack Ruby, the chameleon associate of organized crime and Jefferson White playing Lee Harvey Oswald, the patsy that was set up by The Outfit.”

(There’s a really good Jack Ruby movie starring the wonderful Danny Aiello from 1992, see if you can find it — it’s called “Ruby.”)

What’s next? More heirs tell family stories about assassinations or plots to kill a president. I’m surprised Lee Harvey Oswald’s great grandson hasn’t gotten in on the act!

Distributor is Ketchup Entertainment, also bringing up “Coyote v. Acme” this year. This sounds more like catsup!