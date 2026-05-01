One Direction’s Zayn Cancels US Tour as New Album Stiffs, “Health Scare” Provided as Reason for Stepping Back

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik remains his own worst enemy.

This morning Zayn canceled his US tour dates supporting his new album called “Konnakol.”

The album hasn’t sold very well, and the tour wasn’t generating enough sales for the arenas it was booked for.

But the excuse for all this is Zayn’s health. A couple of weeks ago he posted a photo from a hospital bed and said he was working with a cardiologist.

Zayn is 32 years old, and his most evident health problem is being covered in tattoos.

Then there was a rumor he got into an actual fistfight with another One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, at a taping for a Netflix documentary. The series was canceled consequently. Apparently Zayn made a joke about Louis’s dead mother. Malik punched Tomlinson, and possibly caused some scars emotionally and physically.

“Konnakol” has sold just 25K CDs and downloads, and a total 44K with streaming. There’s been no groundswell for it, and and also not hit single to propel it along. The singer could not sustain a tour under those conditions.

Does Zayn really need a cardiologist? Well, he might be heartbroken. But his pro-Palestinian stance isn’t winning him any new fans, either.

So no Zayn for a while. And he’s left with album that’s not going to pick up the slack.

