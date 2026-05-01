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One Direction’s Zayn Cancels US Tour as New Album Stiffs, “Health Scare” Provided as Reason for Stepping Back

By Roger Friedman

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Former One Direction star Zayn Malik remains his own worst enemy.

This morning Zayn canceled his US tour dates supporting his new album called “Konnakol.”

The album hasn’t sold very well, and the tour wasn’t generating enough sales for the arenas it was booked for.

But the excuse for all this is Zayn’s health. A couple of weeks ago he posted a photo from a hospital bed and said he was working with a cardiologist.

Zayn is 32 years old, and his most evident health problem is being covered in tattoos.

Then there was a rumor he got into an actual fistfight with another One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, at a taping for a Netflix documentary. The series was canceled consequently. Apparently Zayn made a joke about Louis’s dead mother. Malik punched Tomlinson, and possibly caused some scars emotionally and physically.

“Konnakol” has sold just 25K CDs and downloads, and a total 44K with streaming. There’s been no groundswell for it, and and also not hit single to propel it along. The singer could not sustain a tour under those conditions.

Does Zayn really need a cardiologist? Well, he might be heartbroken. But his pro-Palestinian stance isn’t winning him any new fans, either.

So no Zayn for a while. And he’s left with album that’s not going to pick up the slack.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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