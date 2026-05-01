Lizzo Makes a Stunning Comeback Covering Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch” And Adding Her Own Witty, Raunchy Material

Lizzo — post lawsuits, some weight loss — is back.

She’s covering Meredith Brooks’s 1997 hit, “Bitch” and adding her own witty, raunchy material.

At first you’re thinking what??? But it works! Hard to believe. Give Lizzo some credit. This is her sassy snap back to all her naysayers and plantiffs.

If this isn’t a radio hit for the summer, I’d be very surprised.

The album of the same name comes out June 5th.

