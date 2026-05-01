Friday, May 1, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

12 Year Old North West, Daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, Releases Unlistenable 6 Track EP Including Song Called “Die”

By Roger Friedman

Share

North West is 12 years old, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

If she weren’t famous because of her parents, no one would care that she’s dropped a 6 track EP of atrocious, unlistenable music/

One of the songs is called “Die.” The opening lyrics are “I wanna die, wanna die/But don’t really wanna die.”

The EP comes to us via Gamma Records, just like Kanye’s “Bully.” Larry Jackson runs Gamma, which is funded largely by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge company and Apple Music.

North — who might be in fifth or sixth grade — doesn’t seem to spend any time in school. I guess it doesn’t matter if she can read, write, or do math since her parents are so wealthy. She’s already tricked out like Nicki Minaj. Her chance at having a decent intellectual life is shot.

According to a press release, North is set to make her festival performance debut at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago June 12th. So she will not be in class that week, in case anyone cares.

I know — I’m so conventional. But they’re creating a monster, and one who can’t write music or sing, but can make noises with a computer.

I guess cursive writing is out, too.


Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com