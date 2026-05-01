12 Year Old North West, Daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, Releases Unlistenable 6 Track EP Including Song Called “Die”

North West is 12 years old, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

If she weren’t famous because of her parents, no one would care that she’s dropped a 6 track EP of atrocious, unlistenable music/

One of the songs is called “Die.” The opening lyrics are “I wanna die, wanna die/But don’t really wanna die.”

The EP comes to us via Gamma Records, just like Kanye’s “Bully.” Larry Jackson runs Gamma, which is funded largely by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge company and Apple Music.

North — who might be in fifth or sixth grade — doesn’t seem to spend any time in school. I guess it doesn’t matter if she can read, write, or do math since her parents are so wealthy. She’s already tricked out like Nicki Minaj. Her chance at having a decent intellectual life is shot.

According to a press release, North is set to make her festival performance debut at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago June 12th. So she will not be in class that week, in case anyone cares.

I know — I’m so conventional. But they’re creating a monster, and one who can’t write music or sing, but can make noises with a computer.

I guess cursive writing is out, too.



