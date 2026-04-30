Fickle Fame: Timothee Chalamet Fan Site Giving Up, Transitioning to “Heated Rivalry” Star Connor Storrie: “Don’t deny the obvious”

Fame, as we know, is fickle.

This year, Timothee Chalamet reached a boiling point, and then boiled over. Not getting the Oscar for “Marty Supreme” didn’t help. The whole Kylie Jenner saga was worse. Also, the orange ping pong balls, and the putting down of ballet and fine arts.

Now Club Chalamet, a big fan account on Instagram, is transitioning away from the “Dune” star. They’re moving on to “Heated Rivalry” actor Connor Storrie. That’s life, as Sinatra sang.

Account owner Simone Cromer says in her post: “I’m proud of all the work I have put into this community, as I don’t believe in half-assing anything that I believe in. But once I don’t fully believe in it anymore, I have to recenter my focus on things I believe in and that make me happy.”

Now Storrie will get her attention on a newly christened Insta account. She writes: “I have identified Connor Storrie, in particular, as an actor who will have a remarkable career in film and TV, and he will certainly win awards; he’s definitely a future EGOT-type talent.”

There’s no mention of what Simone is doing with her ping pong balls or “Marty Supreme” jacket.