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The Golden Globes Are Looking for New Members Because They Can’t Any on Their Own, Send Form Letter to Potential Voters

By Roger Friedman

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The Golden Globes are looking for members.

They’ve sent out a form letter to most everyone, inviting them to apply for membership.

I started to do it, but the application was so long and complicated, I gave up. (PS They didn’t send this to me. It was forwarded by a spy.)

I can’t get into a long shpiel about the Globes. You know their history. Even if they accept you, there’s no ticket to their show. You have to sit in the Beverly Hilton parking lot, or over at the Starbucks on Little Santa Monica.

Anyway, here’s the letter.

“As part of our ongoing expansion of the Golden Globes voting body, we’re now opening the process to U.S.-based entertainment journalists working for domestic media outlets.

We’d like to invite you to apply. You can find the application form HERE. As part of the process, you’ll be asked to submit five recent examples of your work for a U.S. outlet.

All applications are reviewed by the Membership Board of Directors, which is made up of independent entertainment and media professionals. Approved voters will maintain their status for two years without the need to submit news clippings next year.

The deadline to apply has been extended for you to Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6 PM PDT.

This invitation is non-transferable, and we kindly ask that you not share it.

We hope you’ll consider applying and being part of the voting body for the 84th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 10, 2027.”

God bless.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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