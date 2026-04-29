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“Chicago” Has Highest Weekly Gross Ever in Its 30 Years on Broadway thanks to Reality Stars Mark Ballas, Whitney Leavitt

By Roger Friedman

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You have to hand it to Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler.

The musical, “Chicago,” just had its biggest weekly box office ever. Ever! The musical has been playing for 30 years.

“Chicago” usually runs around $600K to $800K a week. But this week was double, and up from last week’s $1.4 million.

The reason for this renewed interest is excellent stunt casting. Mark Ballas from “Dancing with the Stars” and Whitney Leavitt from “Mormon Wives” are in until May 3rd.

Talk about off beat success! But the Weisslers know what they’re doing! Ballas especially is wildly popular from his TV show. Leavitt, as long as she’d not related to the press secretary, is fine by me.

“Chicago” is a great musical and was also an Oscar winning movie. In New York, we’re jaded and a little tired of it. But the Kander and Ebb songs, the Bob Fosse dancing, if it’s refreshed and done right, can’t be beat.

Also, it’s nice to see a Broadway musical with reasonable ticket prices.

Tip of the hat to Bebe Neuwirth, the late Ann Reinking, and James Naughton, the original stars!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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