“Chicago” Has Highest Weekly Gross Ever in Its 30 Years on Broadway thanks to Reality Stars Mark Ballas, Whitney Leavitt

You have to hand it to Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler.

The musical, “Chicago,” just had its biggest weekly box office ever. Ever! The musical has been playing for 30 years.

“Chicago” usually runs around $600K to $800K a week. But this week was double, and up from last week’s $1.4 million.

The reason for this renewed interest is excellent stunt casting. Mark Ballas from “Dancing with the Stars” and Whitney Leavitt from “Mormon Wives” are in until May 3rd.

Talk about off beat success! But the Weisslers know what they’re doing! Ballas especially is wildly popular from his TV show. Leavitt, as long as she’d not related to the press secretary, is fine by me.

“Chicago” is a great musical and was also an Oscar winning movie. In New York, we’re jaded and a little tired of it. But the Kander and Ebb songs, the Bob Fosse dancing, if it’s refreshed and done right, can’t be beat.

Also, it’s nice to see a Broadway musical with reasonable ticket prices.

Tip of the hat to Bebe Neuwirth, the late Ann Reinking, and James Naughton, the original stars!