Trailer for New Larry David HBO Show Celebrates American History with Regulars Jerry Seinfeld, Susie Essman, Jon Hamm — But No Cheryl Hines

Larry David is back on HBO Max starting June 26th.

“Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” is Revolutionary, a hilarious looking send up of America 250.

The trailer shows a lot of Larry’s regular players, like Susie Essman, Jon Hamm, and Jerry Seinfeld.

But no sign of Cheryl Hines. Larry’s former TV wife went to the dark side with her husband Robert Kennedy Jr.

She would be funny in a sketch about early patriots rejecting vaccines — and then all dying. Or as the wife of a 1776-er chopping up and eating animals.