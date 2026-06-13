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Television

Trailer for New Larry David HBO Show Celebrates American History with Regulars Jerry Seinfeld, Susie Essman, Jon Hamm — But No Cheryl Hines

By Roger Friedman

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Larry David is back on HBO Max starting June 26th.

“Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” is Revolutionary, a hilarious looking send up of America 250.

The trailer shows a lot of Larry’s regular players, like Susie Essman, Jon Hamm, and Jerry Seinfeld.

But no sign of Cheryl Hines. Larry’s former TV wife went to the dark side with her husband Robert Kennedy Jr.

She would be funny in a sketch about early patriots rejecting vaccines — and then all dying. Or as the wife of a 1776-er chopping up and eating animals.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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