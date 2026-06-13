Saturday, June 13, 2026
Donate
CelebritygovernmentPolitics

Donald Trump’s Birthday Gift: Name Now Officially Removed from Kennedy Center by Court Order in Declaration Signed by Chief Executive

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

The universe has been restored to some order.

Donald Trump’s name has been removed from the Kennedy Center.

After a court order, Trump missed last night’s deadline and appealed for more time.

The order reads: “Defendants … have … Removed all physical signage on the Kennedy Center building and grounds, including the front portico, that purports to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump or any other individual besides President Kennedy.”

The court gave him until noon today.

It’s a beautiful, fitting 80th birthday gift to a heinous human being.

Chief executive Matt Floca has signed an affidavit asserting that Trump’s name is gone.

People waited outside the Kennedy Center last night and through the morning until the deed was done.

Trump was so humiliated he made workers put up a tarp to cover the process of removal.

Thanks to Congresswoman Joyce Beatty – -an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center board — for standing up to Trump and suing to stop this debacle.

What happens next is unclear. The current board was handpicked by Trump. They still follow his orders. After July 7th, no shows are booked for the Center because Trump was shutting it down. Now that he can’t do that, somehow the Center will have to recover and try to schedule entertainment.

Meantime, the Washington National Opera — which left the Kennedy Center because of Trump — is suing over $17 million they say they are owed by theater.

A tweet from JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg follows:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com