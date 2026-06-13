Donald Trump’s Birthday Gift: Name Now Officially Removed from Kennedy Center by Court Order in Declaration Signed by Chief Executive

The universe has been restored to some order.

Donald Trump’s name has been removed from the Kennedy Center.

After a court order, Trump missed last night’s deadline and appealed for more time.

The order reads: “Defendants … have … Removed all physical signage on the Kennedy Center building and grounds, including the front portico, that purports to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump or any other individual besides President Kennedy.”

The court gave him until noon today.

It’s a beautiful, fitting 80th birthday gift to a heinous human being.

Chief executive Matt Floca has signed an affidavit asserting that Trump’s name is gone.

People waited outside the Kennedy Center last night and through the morning until the deed was done.

Trump was so humiliated he made workers put up a tarp to cover the process of removal.

Thanks to Congresswoman Joyce Beatty – -an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center board — for standing up to Trump and suing to stop this debacle.

What happens next is unclear. The current board was handpicked by Trump. They still follow his orders. After July 7th, no shows are booked for the Center because Trump was shutting it down. Now that he can’t do that, somehow the Center will have to recover and try to schedule entertainment.

Meantime, the Washington National Opera — which left the Kennedy Center because of Trump — is suing over $17 million they say they are owed by theater.

The TrumpKennedy Center has been renamed. Thanks so those who fought to protect our national landmarks.



“A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces. But also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.” JFK https://t.co/cWAscVuQA8 — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) June 13, 2026

A tweet from JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg follows: