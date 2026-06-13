Paul McCartney on the Passing of Friend and Famed Artist David Hockney: “His paintings often gave off a feeling of great joy”

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On Twitter just now, Paul McCartney has memorialized his friend, famed artist David Hockney.
McCartney says: “We will miss his fabulous personality, his laconic wit and his erudite views on how to look at the world… His paintings often gave off a feeling of great joy.”
Hockney loved musicians. Not only was he close to McCartney, but he counted Joni Mitchell as a pal.
Hockney’s death is a huge loss. Condolences to all his fans, friends, and family.
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