Paul McCartney on the Passing of Friend and Famed Artist David Hockney: “His paintings often gave off a feeling of great joy”

On Twitter just now, Paul McCartney has memorialized his friend, famed artist David Hockney.

McCartney says: “We will miss his fabulous personality, his laconic wit and his erudite views on how to look at the world… His paintings often gave off a feeling of great joy.”

Hockney loved musicians. Not only was he close to McCartney, but he counted Joni Mitchell as a pal.

Hockney’s death is a huge loss. Condolences to all his fans, friends, and family.