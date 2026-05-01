Devil Wears Nada: Anna Wintour Put Meryl Streep on the Cover of Vogue, But Couldn’t Land Her for the Silly Met Ball

Guess who’s not going to the Mwt Ball on Monday?

Why, three time Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

I’ve confirmed that the star of “The Devil Wears Prada” is declining to attend because Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the sponsor. Bezos recently spent $75 million on the Melania Trump documentary. Next up, he’s considering relaunching “The Apprentice” TV show with Donald Trump Jr.

Streep is too Earthbound and sensible to spent an evening making small talk with the likes of Mrs. Bezos, Lauren Sanche, and various Kardashians.

Wintour tried everything to ingratiate herself with Streep including put herself on the cover with world’s greatest actress.

It didn’t work. Meryl buys her clothes off the rack. Other than the “Prada” promotional tour, she doesn’t have a stylist. Fried chicken was on the menu for her birthday last year at a road house in Massachusetts.

All of this is why we love Meryl Streep. I really think she silently considers, Would Katharine Hepburn do that? And uses that as her template.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” made $10 million in previews last night. But the reviews are middling at best – except for Meryl’s. The $10 mil barely pays for part of the money Disney has squandered on marketing. We’ll see what the box office is by the time Wintour and crew head down Monday’s red carpet.

By the way, check out Vanessa Friedman’s piece on the Met Ball today in the NY Times. She goes a long way around to say that without Wintour, the Met Ball’s future is cloudy. Also, she mentions the huge anti-Ball poster campaign going on all over the city.