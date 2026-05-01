Box Office: “Michael” Falls Again as Biopic That Took Off Like a Rocket Shows Fatigue Even Among the Faithful

There’s no question that the Michael Jackson movie, “Michael,” has a wild launch.

Making $97 in the first five days of release is pretty extraordinary.

But “Michael” really got negative reviews, and they’re starting to have an effect.

Last night, “Michael” dropped 9%, after falling 35% the previous day, and 70% on Monday. Tuesday was the only winning day of the four this week.

The slowdown was inevitable. The musical biopic could easily earn another $30 million this weekend. But it will have competition from “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which features songs by Lady Gaga.

Social media is also ablaze with hopeful news about a part 2 for “Michael.” Lions Gate is trying to puff up the idea at least during this theatrical run to keep enthusiasm encouraged. But I seriously doubt such a film would ever be possible unless it was called “Law and Order: Michael Jackson.” Two hours of Michael denying he’s a pedophile? No number of songs could mitigate that reality. And the movie would end with a murder and funeral? Not a great idea.

Also, would a Part 2 include the details of the 2003 arrest and 2005 trial? All the money woes, Michael squandering funds on mountains of worthless trinkets, and so on? I’d like to see the scene of Michael calling Ron Burkle from the Santa Maria courthouse bathroom begging for a loan. Again, best left on the cutting room floor.