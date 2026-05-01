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Box Office: “Michael” Falls Again as Biopic That Took Off Like a Rocket Shows Fatigue Even Among the Faithful

By Roger Friedman

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There’s no question that the Michael Jackson movie, “Michael,” has a wild launch.

Making $97 in the first five days of release is pretty extraordinary.

But “Michael” really got negative reviews, and they’re starting to have an effect.

Last night, “Michael” dropped 9%, after falling 35% the previous day, and 70% on Monday. Tuesday was the only winning day of the four this week.

The slowdown was inevitable. The musical biopic could easily earn another $30 million this weekend. But it will have competition from “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which features songs by Lady Gaga.

Social media is also ablaze with hopeful news about a part 2 for “Michael.” Lions Gate is trying to puff up the idea at least during this theatrical run to keep enthusiasm encouraged. But I seriously doubt such a film would ever be possible unless it was called “Law and Order: Michael Jackson.” Two hours of Michael denying he’s a pedophile? No number of songs could mitigate that reality. And the movie would end with a murder and funeral? Not a great idea.

Also, would a Part 2 include the details of the 2003 arrest and 2005 trial? All the money woes, Michael squandering funds on mountains of worthless trinkets, and so on? I’d like to see the scene of Michael calling Ron Burkle from the Santa Maria courthouse bathroom begging for a loan. Again, best left on the cutting room floor.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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