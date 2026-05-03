Yes, Jeff Kwatinetz is Still Around: Former Britney, Kelly Manager Bemoans No Antisemites on List of Best Songwriters

You may remember Jeff Kwatinetz.

In the 00’s he managed artists like Britney Spears and Kelly Clarkson almost into oblivion. Those episodes ended in scandal and disaster.

He started Prospect Park, a streaming service for new episodes of soap operas, and the whole thing imploded into a mess that still stings.

Kwatinetz was also engaged for four months to much younger actress Brittany Murphy. And he was a partner of Steve Bannon, which should tell you everything you need to know.

I didn’t know his job now is managing the career of Ice Cube, an inveterate antisemitic rapper. Makes sense, I guess. Kwatinetz being self-loathing shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Today on Twitter he bemoans the absence of both Cube and Roger Waters from the NY Times list of best living songwriters. Waters, like Cube, is an infamous antisemite, whose attacks on Israel and Jews have made him a pariah in the music business.

Kwatinetz wrote: “NYTimes list of 30 greatest living songwriters and they leave out @icecube and @rogerwaters (perhaps the greatest lyricist of all time). That’s why these lists are jokes.”

Just from Google’s AI summary:

“2020 Social Media Controversy: Ice Cube shared an image of an antisemitic mural depicting men playing Monopoly on the backs of Black and brown people, which was previously removed in London. He also posted a Star of David with a black cube inside and images of black cubes, which critics described as references to occult worship or antisemitic, anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.Allegations of Past Behavior: Reports have pointed to a long history of controversial actions, including a 2015 incident where he was accused by a rabbi of ordering a physical attack while using antisemitic slurs, which Ice Cube has denied. Critics have also cited lyrics from his 1991 album Death Certificate.”

Nice!