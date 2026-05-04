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Madonna Has Partnered with Anna Wintour for New Album and Tonight’s Met Gala — Will She Perform with Sabrina Carpenter?

By Roger Friedman

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Meryl Streep, Zendaya and other stars are skipping the Met Ball tonight.

But Madonna will be there. I wonder if she’ll perform.

She’s just posted a video with Anna Wintour talking about her “Vogue” hit and promoting her new album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor II.”

Anna is pivoting from plugging “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to Madonna’s new release.

This is why she’s still running Conde Nast after 75 years. She could actually pivot again today!

What will Madonna wear? Will Sabrina Carpenter be involved? Will they perform their new duet?

Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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