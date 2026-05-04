Madonna Has Partnered with Anna Wintour for New Album and Tonight’s Met Gala — Will She Perform with Sabrina Carpenter?

Meryl Streep, Zendaya and other stars are skipping the Met Ball tonight.

But Madonna will be there. I wonder if she’ll perform.

She’s just posted a video with Anna Wintour talking about her “Vogue” hit and promoting her new album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor II.”

Anna is pivoting from plugging “The Devil Wears Prada 2” to Madonna’s new release.

This is why she’s still running Conde Nast after 75 years. She could actually pivot again today!

What will Madonna wear? Will Sabrina Carpenter be involved? Will they perform their new duet?

Stay tuned…