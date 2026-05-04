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Dolly Parton Says Meds for Kidney Stones Make Her Dizzy, Feeling Better But Not Well Enough to Perform Live Soon or in Las Vegas

By Roger Friedman

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Dolly Parton has posted a five minute update about her life and health.

Dolly says kidney stones have caused a lot of problems for her. And the medication she’s taking can make her dizzy.

She is so charming! Dolly is trying to keep it light make everyone feel good about her situation.

I can relate, as a kidney stone sufferer. The pain can be intolerable. I hope she’s on the strong stuff!

Watch the video below.

Dolly says: “Hey everybody, it’s me, Dolly.

“Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year.

“I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon…”And I am here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life. It’s been a rough year, as you all know. I lost my husband Carl, and that was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. The grief hit me hard, and then my body kind of followed suit. I’ve had some health issues — fatigue, kidney stones, digestive problems, immune system stuff. It’s been a lot. But I’m getting better. I’ve been seeing doctors, getting treatments. Some of them make me dizzy, like I’ve been on a wild ride. And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, and my transmission is slipping more than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee. But I’m just trying to keep everything light and airy. I’m spending a lot of time resting, working on some projects from home — like my Broadway musical and things at Dollywood. I’m not quite ready to jump back on stage full force yet, but I’m getting there. I want to thank you all again from the bottom of my heart at how much your love and concern meant to me during that time. It really helped pull me through. When Carl passed, I told him… I said, ‘Well honey, I’ll see you on the other side, and that I will always love you.

Here she is, looking like a million bucks. Keep getting better, Dolly!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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