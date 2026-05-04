Dolly Parton Says Meds for Kidney Stones Make Her Dizzy, Feeling Better But Not Well Enough to Perform Live Soon or in Las Vegas

Dolly Parton has posted a five minute update about her life and health.

Dolly says kidney stones have caused a lot of problems for her. And the medication she’s taking can make her dizzy.

She is so charming! Dolly is trying to keep it light make everyone feel good about her situation.

I can relate, as a kidney stone sufferer. The pain can be intolerable. I hope she’s on the strong stuff!

Watch the video below.

Dolly says: “Hey everybody, it’s me, Dolly.

“Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year.

“I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon…”And I am here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life. It’s been a rough year, as you all know. I lost my husband Carl, and that was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. The grief hit me hard, and then my body kind of followed suit. I’ve had some health issues — fatigue, kidney stones, digestive problems, immune system stuff. It’s been a lot. But I’m getting better. I’ve been seeing doctors, getting treatments. Some of them make me dizzy, like I’ve been on a wild ride. And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, and my transmission is slipping more than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee. But I’m just trying to keep everything light and airy. I’m spending a lot of time resting, working on some projects from home — like my Broadway musical and things at Dollywood. I’m not quite ready to jump back on stage full force yet, but I’m getting there. I want to thank you all again from the bottom of my heart at how much your love and concern meant to me during that time. It really helped pull me through. When Carl passed, I told him… I said, ‘Well honey, I’ll see you on the other side, and that I will always love you.

Here she is, looking like a million bucks. Keep getting better, Dolly!