Cannes: Exclusives Rumors! Demi Moore as Juror Number 2, Julianne Moore Getting An Award, Jacob Elordi Could Be Rockin’ the Croisette!

Here’s what I’m hearing about Cannes. If none of this pans out, don’t blame me! My French is very rusty!

There’s talk that Demi Moore will be the American on the jury. The star of “The Substance” is wanted by Park Chan-wook, who’s heading the main competition jury. It’s a great idea and I hope it works out. Demi is a sharp cookie…

The word is that Julianne Moore will celebrated by Kering with its Women in Motion Award this year. Nicole Kidman was the honoree last year. The Kering Award has been going on since 2015, and its a big deal. The only thing I don’t like is that the Red Sea Festival, which is part of the Saudi royal family, is a co-sponsor. Can’t they get a nice croissant company?

Finally, Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi may heading to the Croisette as well. Will he be on a jury? Give a masterclass in buying clothes for very tall men? Unclear. But he and both Moores will be most welcome as there are few American films and movie stars heading to the south of France.

Again, if this all falls flat as a bad souffle, all we can say is Sacre bleu!