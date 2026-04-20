Monday, April 20, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Cannes: Exclusives Rumors! Demi Moore as Juror Number 2, Julianne Moore Getting An Award, Jacob Elordi Could Be Rockin’ the Croisette!

By Roger Friedman

Share

Here’s what I’m hearing about Cannes. If none of this pans out, don’t blame me! My French is very rusty!

There’s talk that Demi Moore will be the American on the jury. The star of “The Substance” is wanted by Park Chan-wook, who’s heading the main competition jury. It’s a great idea and I hope it works out. Demi is a sharp cookie…

The word is that Julianne Moore will celebrated by Kering with its Women in Motion Award this year. Nicole Kidman was the honoree last year. The Kering Award has been going on since 2015, and its a big deal. The only thing I don’t like is that the Red Sea Festival, which is part of the Saudi royal family, is a co-sponsor. Can’t they get a nice croissant company?

Finally, Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi may heading to the Croisette as well. Will he be on a jury? Give a masterclass in buying clothes for very tall men? Unclear. But he and both Moores will be most welcome as there are few American films and movie stars heading to the south of France.

Again, if this all falls flat as a bad souffle, all we can say is Sacre bleu!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com