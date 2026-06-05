Remaining Correspondents Stay But Warn: “Newsrooms Are Not Supposed to Be Run Like Dictatorships…We do not want to see 60 Minutes die”

The remaining correspondents at “60 Minutes” have issued a warning to the new regime.

Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim say they will stay. “We do not want to see 60 Minutes die,” they wrote in a memo.

But they also say, “Newsrooms are not supposed to be run like dictatorships.”

And so the gauntlet has been thrown down. How will the new regime respond? I guess we’ll see how stories develop over the summer.