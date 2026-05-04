It Ends with This: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Settle Their Nightmare Lawsuits Over Colleen Hoover Just Before Trial

It ends with this:

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled what was left of their lawsuit over the movie, “It Ends with Us.”

Lively starred with Baldoni, who also directed. Lively claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and made life on the set miserable. Baldoni claimed that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds tried to take his movie away, and denied everything else.

A settlement before trial wasn’t unexpected. A lot of Lively’s case was knocked out by a judge recently.

This case was bruising, drawing in lots of witnesses including Taylor Swift. The legal bills are astronomical.

“The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” reads the statement. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The lawyers sent out this statement: “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments,” continued the joint statement. “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.