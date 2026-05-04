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It Ends with This: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Settle Their Nightmare Lawsuits Over Colleen Hoover Just Before Trial

By Roger Friedman

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It ends with this:

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled what was left of their lawsuit over the movie, “It Ends with Us.”

Lively starred with Baldoni, who also directed. Lively claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and made life on the set miserable. Baldoni claimed that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds tried to take his movie away, and denied everything else.

A settlement before trial wasn’t unexpected. A lot of Lively’s case was knocked out by a judge recently.

This case was bruising, drawing in lots of witnesses including Taylor Swift. The legal bills are astronomical.

“The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” reads the statement. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The lawyers sent out this statement: “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments,” continued the joint statement. “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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