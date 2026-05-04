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Pussycat Dolls Cancel Reunion Tour, Join Zayn, Meghan Trainor, Post Malone, Other Acts Unable to Sell Concert Tickets

By Roger Friedman

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The Pussycat Dolls will not be reuniting on an American tour.

They’ve cancelled the whole schedule because they have not been able to sell tickets.

They join One Director star Zayn Malik, pop star Meghan Trainor, and other artists who’ve had to bow out of their shows.

Post Malone, an even bigger star, has postponed his dates with singer Jelly Roll, as well, claiming his album isn’t finished.

But this is one reason Justin Bieber hasn’t announced a tour following his COachella success. Suddenly the road is a perilous place. Ticket prices are sky high, and so is the price of gas, and food, and everything else connected to a tour.

US fans are desperate for a Rolling Stones tour, but tomorrow’s announcement of a new album doesn’t include appearances.

Bruce Springsteen has kept his tour short and just in markets where he’s guaranteed solid sales. But even Bruce has seen some “blue dot” maps of theaters.

The next big tour is Harry Styles, although he’s staying mostly in one or two places, and having the audience come to him. As big as Styles is, he may see some challenges down the road. His recent album was not as big as was hoped.

The issues of astronomical prices, in the primary and secondary markets, have been in the headlines lately with the huge government case against Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The issues, though, are not so different from what’s happening on Broadway, where the most of mounting a new musical has resulted in just four this season — and one may be shutting down soon.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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