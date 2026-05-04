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Broadway Blaze Sends “Book of Mormon” Into Time Out: End of a 15 Year Run for Irreverent Hit Musical Unless “Beaches” Closes

By Roger Friedman

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Bad news on Broadway today.

A three alarm fire has shut down the Eugene O’Neill Theater today, and for the foreseeable future.

This means no shows for “The Book of Mormon,” which has been playing there for 15 years. The fire was on the roof and knocked out the lighting and electrical systems.

“Mormon” is the irreverent, very funny musical by the guys from “South Park.” In its heyday, the musical won boatloads of awards and was always sold out.

But more recently the show has been struggling to stay afloat. Even though they had a 15th anniversary special not too long ago, receipts are way down. The cast, I’m sure, is talented, but has no names to draw audiences. The original production won Best Musical and set up the careers of Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Nikki R. James.

Is this the end for “Book of Mormon”? Could be unless they can find a theater. Right now, all the houses they would want are filled. Only “Beaches,” a new musical with terrible reviews and little interest, could close soon enough to be a help.

“Beaches” is only playing at 65% capacity at the much bigger newly renovated Majestic Theater, making less than $500K a week. If it gets no Tony nominations tomorrow, they could post a notice ASAP and make way for “Mormon.”

For now, though, no more Mormons cheerfully greeting potential followers.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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