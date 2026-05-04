Broadway Blaze Sends “Book of Mormon” Into Time Out: End of a 15 Year Run for Irreverent Hit Musical Unless “Beaches” Closes

Bad news on Broadway today.

A three alarm fire has shut down the Eugene O’Neill Theater today, and for the foreseeable future.

This means no shows for “The Book of Mormon,” which has been playing there for 15 years. The fire was on the roof and knocked out the lighting and electrical systems.

“Mormon” is the irreverent, very funny musical by the guys from “South Park.” In its heyday, the musical won boatloads of awards and was always sold out.

But more recently the show has been struggling to stay afloat. Even though they had a 15th anniversary special not too long ago, receipts are way down. The cast, I’m sure, is talented, but has no names to draw audiences. The original production won Best Musical and set up the careers of Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Nikki R. James.

Is this the end for “Book of Mormon”? Could be unless they can find a theater. Right now, all the houses they would want are filled. Only “Beaches,” a new musical with terrible reviews and little interest, could close soon enough to be a help.

“Beaches” is only playing at 65% capacity at the much bigger newly renovated Majestic Theater, making less than $500K a week. If it gets no Tony nominations tomorrow, they could post a notice ASAP and make way for “Mormon.”

For now, though, no more Mormons cheerfully greeting potential followers.