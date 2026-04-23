Liza Minnelli Getting Star Studded 80th Birthday Celebration at Carnegie Hall — That She’s Writing — With Everyone on Broadway

EGOT* winner Liza Minnelli is getting an all star 80th birthday tribute in June. (*She has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. One of the few.)

The show at Carnegie Hall on June 2th features dozens of Broadway stars singing and dancing, as well as actors like Candice Bergen and Jim Parsons on stage.

And Liza is co-writing the script with Hannah Oren, of the Transport Group.

“Liza! at 80” will be directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, a five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner.

This all comes on the heels of Liza’s best selling memoir, “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!” Tickets to the Carnegie Hall show include a copy of the book.

The cast is huge, and as follows. Strangely two of Liza’s best pals, Michael Feinstein and Billy Stritch, are absent from the list so far.

Look at this group! Kate Baldwin (two-time Tony nominee, Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow), Lauren Blackman (Ragtime, Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love), Mario Cantone (Tony nominee, Laugh Whore, Assassins, Sex and the City), Kristin Chenoweth (Tony winner, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wicked), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress, Company), Dez Deron (Maybe Happy Ending, The Voice), Claybourne Elder (The Wild Party, Company), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings), Katie Finneran (two-time Tony winner, Promises, Promises, Noises Off), Robyn Hurder (Tony nominee, Moulin Rouge!), Beth Leavel (Tony winner, The Drowsy Chaperone), Bonnie Milligan (Tony Winner, Kimberly Akimbo), Donna Murphy (two-time Tony winner, Passion, The King and I), Lauren Patten (Tony winner, Jagged Little Pill), Khori Petinaud (Just in Time, Dancin’), Andrew Rannells (Grammy winner, two-time Tony nominee, The Book of Mormon, Falsettos), Helen J. Shen (Grammy nominee, Drama Desk nominee, Maybe Happy Ending), Elizabeth Stanley (Tony nominee, Jagged Little Pill), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Bring it On), Marisha Wallace (Olivier Award nominee, Guys and Dolls, Cabaret), and Natalie Weiss (American Idol, Breaking Down The Riffs). Guest speakers will include Candice Bergen (five-time Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee), Jim Caruso (Liza’s At The Palace!, seven-time MAC Award winner), Kathy Griffin (two-time Emmy winner, Grammy winner), Julie Halston (Special Tony Award recipient, four-time Drama Desk nominee, Sex and The City), Isaac Mizrahi (Drama Desk winner, Chicago (Amos), The Women (costumes), The Threepenny Opera (costumes)), and Susan Stroman (five-time Tony winner, two-time Olivier Award winner, American Theatre Hall of Fame).

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. and may be purchased by phoning Carnegie Hall (212) 247-7800, visiting carnegiehall.org, or at the Carnegie Hall box office on 57 Street and Seventh Avenue.