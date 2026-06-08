Tony Awards: Two Words That Were Avoided on Stage “Scott Rudin” Not Recognized by “Salesman” Winners or “Mormon” Tribute

The two words you didn’t hear on stage at last night’s Tony Awards.
They were “Scott Rudin.”
The producer of “The Book of Mormon” and also “Death of a Salesman” was not surprisingly omitted from every speech that could have included him.
“Salesman” won Best Revival of a Play. Star Nathan Lane did the acceptance speech, and thanked director Joe Mantello and the late famed playwright Arthur Miller.
Did anyone produce this production? Lane didn’t say.
Laurie Metcalf won Best Featured Actress in a Play for “Salesman.” She also appeared in a play Rudin produced last winter called “Little Bear Ridge Road.” Rudin’s name did not pass her lips on stage.
When “Book of Mormon” was introduced before a 15th anniversary performance, Rudin again was MIA from the activities. The musical’s creators didn’t bring him up,
Well, Rudin was ostracized from Broadway four years ago for severe misbehavior toward actors and employees, not to mention the press. He became ‘canceled,’ a pariah, someone no one wanted to see again despite having “good taste.” He was also cruel to a lot of people.
So this was his real punishment, to be denied any public credit for these successes.
Another name I didn’t hear all night was E.L. Doctorow, the famed author who wrote the book “Ragtime.”
The musical won Best Revival last night, and two of its lead performers — Josh Henry and Caissie Levy — won Tonys for acting in the show.
“Ragtime” won four Tonys last night. But everyone seemed to forget Doctorow wrote this literary bestseller which won prizes in 1976. It went on to become a popular movie directed by Alan Pakula. Without Doctorow, there were no characters, no story, no plot, nothing.
The book, like all of Doctorow’s, remains a must read classic of the late 20th century.
Otherwise, this was one of the best Tony Awards shows in years, a lot thanks to host, rock star Pink. She was a sensation, particularly when she led the performance of “Chicago.” She may never have appeared on Broadway in her life, but last night she launched her career.
Kudos to all the winners, especially Alden Ehrenreich, who won featured actor in a play for “Becky Shaw.” After many movies that didn’t stick, Ehrenreich finally hit it big — deservedly. It’s nice to see that kind of reward for good work.
Best musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon! – WINNER!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER!
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER!
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best revival of a play
Death of a Salesman – WINNER!
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER!
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Best revival of a musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime – WINNER!
The Rocky Horror Show
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER!
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys – WINNER!
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Best play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation – WINNER!
Little Bear Ridge Road
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys – WINNER!
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Best direction of a play
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!
Whitney White, Liberation
Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER!
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best choreography
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
Best scenic design of a musical
dots, The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER!
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Best scenic design of a play
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Best lighting design of a musical
Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER!
Best lighting design of a play
Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!
Best sound design of a musical
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER!
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!