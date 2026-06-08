Tony Awards: Two Words That Were Avoided on Stage “Scott Rudin” Not Recognized by “Salesman” Winners or “Mormon” Tribute

The two words you didn’t hear on stage at last night’s Tony Awards.

They were “Scott Rudin.”

The producer of “The Book of Mormon” and also “Death of a Salesman” was not surprisingly omitted from every speech that could have included him.

“Salesman” won Best Revival of a Play. Star Nathan Lane did the acceptance speech, and thanked director Joe Mantello and the late famed playwright Arthur Miller.

Did anyone produce this production? Lane didn’t say.

Laurie Metcalf won Best Featured Actress in a Play for “Salesman.” She also appeared in a play Rudin produced last winter called “Little Bear Ridge Road.” Rudin’s name did not pass her lips on stage.

When “Book of Mormon” was introduced before a 15th anniversary performance, Rudin again was MIA from the activities. The musical’s creators didn’t bring him up,

Well, Rudin was ostracized from Broadway four years ago for severe misbehavior toward actors and employees, not to mention the press. He became ‘canceled,’ a pariah, someone no one wanted to see again despite having “good taste.” He was also cruel to a lot of people.

So this was his real punishment, to be denied any public credit for these successes.

Another name I didn’t hear all night was E.L. Doctorow, the famed author who wrote the book “Ragtime.”

The musical won Best Revival last night, and two of its lead performers — Josh Henry and Caissie Levy — won Tonys for acting in the show.

“Ragtime” won four Tonys last night. But everyone seemed to forget Doctorow wrote this literary bestseller which won prizes in 1976. It went on to become a popular movie directed by Alan Pakula. Without Doctorow, there were no characters, no story, no plot, nothing.

The book, like all of Doctorow’s, remains a must read classic of the late 20th century.

Otherwise, this was one of the best Tony Awards shows in years, a lot thanks to host, rock star Pink. She was a sensation, particularly when she led the performance of “Chicago.” She may never have appeared on Broadway in her life, but last night she launched her career.

Kudos to all the winners, especially Alden Ehrenreich, who won featured actor in a play for “Becky Shaw.” After many movies that didn’t stick, Ehrenreich finally hit it big — deservedly. It’s nice to see that kind of reward for good work.

Best musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon! – WINNER!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER!

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER!

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best revival of a play

Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

Becky Shaw

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman

Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime

Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER!

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best revival of a musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime – WINNER!

The Rocky Horror Show

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER!

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Bryce Pinkham, Chess

Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime

Layton Williams, Titaníque

Best play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation – WINNER!

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

Hannah Cruz, Chess

Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show

Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best direction of a play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant

Robert Icke, Oedipus

Kenny Leon, The Balusters

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

Whitney White, Liberation

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Lear deBessonet, Ragtime

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Marylouise Burke, The Balusters

Aya Cash, Giant

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER!

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best choreography

Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys

Best scenic design of a musical

dots, The Rocky Horror Show

Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!

Best scenic design of a play

Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus

Takeshi Kata, Bug

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon

David Rockwell, Fallen Angels

Best lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, Chess

Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show

Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!

Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER!

Best lighting design of a play

Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon

Natasha Chivers, Oedipus

Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Heather Gilbert, Bug

Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman – WINNER!

Best sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER!

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!