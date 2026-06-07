Distraught Trump Walks out on “Meet the Press” Interview, Calls Host Kristen Welker “Stupid,” Plus NBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN “Crooked”

Donald Trump became distraught today during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Live from a barn in Wisconsin, where rain outside almost drowned him out, Trump called host Kristen Welker ‘stupid.’

(He hates female journalists, as we know.)

Red faced to the point of concern, he lambasted the three major broadcast networks and CNN, labeling them “crooked.”

And then he took off his mic and walked out.

We don’t know what happened next, but you can only hope he got soaked — the same way we’re getting soaked at the gas pump and in grocery stores.

What a pathetic excuse for a human. But maybe having his name scraped off the Kennedy Center this week has got him hot under the make up stained collar.

We can only hope he got soaked — the same way we’re getting soaked at the gas pump and in grocery stores.

What a pathetic excuse for a human. But maybe having his name scraped off the Kennedy Center this week has got him hot under the make up stained collar.

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview Welker: Just to be very clear, there's no evidence of what you're saying. Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fact-checking-trump-interview-meet-press-june-2026-rcna348518